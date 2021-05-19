CBS Fall Lineup 2021: Prime Time Schedule Includes New Shows CSI Vegas and NCIS Hawai'i

The 2021 CBS Fall TV Schedule is out. On Wednesday, CBS announced what viewers can expect from the 2021-22 TV season, including a handful of brand new series. The network will feature a number of new shows in the prime time line-up including new shows from the NCIS and CSI franchises and some new prime time comedies, such as Ghosts and Smallwood.

Fans will also see the return of Sophia Bush to network TV with Good Sam, a medical drama about "Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma." This marks Bush's first regular network TV role since she exited Chicago P.D. in 2017. In addition to the new, original scripted series, CBS is also debuting some unscripted series as well, such as The Activist and Come Dance With Me.

Viewers will no doubt also be excited about the return of Crime Scene Investigation when CSI: Vegas debuts this fall, bringing back much of the original cast. Two other franchises landing new series this fall are NCIS and FBI. First up, NCIS: Hawai'i will air on Mondays, and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Noah Mills. Then on Tuesdays, fans can catch FBI: International, which is produced by TV uber-producer Dick Wolf.

Scroll down to read the entire line-up, and see when your favorite shows are airing this fall on CBS!

CBS Fall 2021 Prime Time Schedule

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

8 p.m. – Crimetime Saturday

9 p.m. – Crimetime Saturday

10 p.m – 48 Hours

Sunday