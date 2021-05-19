CBS Fall Lineup 2021: Prime Time Schedule Includes New Shows CSI Vegas and NCIS Hawai'i
The 2021 CBS Fall TV Schedule is out. On Wednesday, CBS announced what viewers can expect from the 2021-22 TV season, including a handful of brand new series. The network will feature a number of new shows in the prime time line-up including new shows from the NCIS and CSI franchises and some new prime time comedies, such as Ghosts and Smallwood.
Fans will also see the return of Sophia Bush to network TV with Good Sam, a medical drama about "Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma." This marks Bush's first regular network TV role since she exited Chicago P.D. in 2017. In addition to the new, original scripted series, CBS is also debuting some unscripted series as well, such as The Activist and Come Dance With Me.
Viewers will no doubt also be excited about the return of Crime Scene Investigation when CSI: Vegas debuts this fall, bringing back much of the original cast. Two other franchises landing new series this fall are NCIS and FBI. First up, NCIS: Hawai'i will air on Mondays, and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Noah Mills. Then on Tuesdays, fans can catch FBI: International, which is produced by TV uber-producer Dick Wolf.
Later in the 2021 season, CBS will also air Good Sam, a medical drama about a gifted heart surgeon – Dr. Sam Griffith – who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs) also happens to be her father. It stars Sophia Bush as the lead character (“Chicago” franchise, “One Tree Hill”) and Jason Isaacs (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, “Harry Potter” films) as her father.
Scroll down to read the entire line-up, and see when your favorite shows are airing this fall on CBS!
CBS Fall 2021 Prime Time Schedule
Monday
- 8 p.m. – The Neighborhood
- 8:30 p.m. – Bob Hearts Abishola
- 9 p.m. – NCIS
- 10 p.m. – NCIS: HAWAI'I
Tuesday
- 8 p.m. – FBI
- 9 p.m. – FBI: INTERNATIONAL
- 10 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday
- 8 p.m. Survivor
- 9 p.m. – Tough as Nails
- 10 p.m. – CSI: Vegas
Thursday
- 8 p.m. – Young Sheldon
- 8:30 p.m. – United States of Al
- 9 p.m. – Ghosts
- 9:30 p.m. – B Positive
- 10 p.m. – Bull
Friday
Saturday
- 8 p.m. – Crimetime Saturday
- 9 p.m. – Crimetime Saturday
- 10 p.m – 48 Hours
Sunday
- 7 p.m. – 60 Minutes
- 8 p.m. – The Equalizer
- 9 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles
- 10 p.m. – SEAL Team
(Please Notes: All times are Eastern Standard timezone)
Finally, on Saturdays, CBS will air rebroadcasts of some of its biggest shows during the 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm blocks, with long-running true crime docuseries 48 Hours airing at 10:00 pm.
Additionally, it should be noted that Good Sam, Smallwood, and Come Dance With Me are not currently listed on the new schedule as they are midseason series and will have their timeslots announced at a later date. The Activist will also get a premiere date in the future, as will two other special event programs: A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight. Both are holiday films produced by the Motion Picture Corporation of America for CBS.prev