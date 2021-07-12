'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

✖

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.

NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Noah Mills. The show was developed by Christopher Silber and Jan Nash, both of whom worked on NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled this year. "What I took away and learned from working with Jan the last couple of years, in New Orleans—is really getting to know the place that you’re shooting and making it a character in the show," Silber previously told Deadline.

As for the original series, NCIS Season 18 ended with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, in peril, with many fans wondering where the show will go from here. There had been some speculation that Gibbs may not return for the show's 19th season, but it was reported in April that he would be. While Harmon is coming back for another season of NCIS, actress Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop, announced in May that she would not be returning.

In a social media post last month, Wickersham shared some photos of herself from the show's set, and shared her news. "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later."

She added, "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget."

Wickersham concluded her message, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly." Notably, fans can watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+, which offers a free trial subscription to new customers. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.