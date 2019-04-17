‘NCIS’ Fans Heartbroken Over Latest Ending

Nothing like a military funeral, and a touching Gibbs/McGee moment to bring NCIS fans to tears.

The CBS crime procedural offered one of the most emotional episodes of Season 16, revolving around the death of one of Leroy Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) former flames.

“Hail & Farewell” saw the team rush to investigate the murder of a Major Marine whose body was recovered at a construction site after she was believed to have died during the September 11 attack on the Pentagon. The investigation to a serious turn when Gibbs’ blood was found on the body, putting the team’s suspicions on their leader.

Suspicious rose even higher after it was revealed Gibbs was hiding the fact he had been engaged to the victim. The developments led to Sloane (Maria Bello) interviewing Gibbs.

“This was a great episode for #MarkHarmon but a tough one for Gibbs. I thought the interrogation scene b/w @maria_bello [and] Harmon was fascinating – two gifted actors playing off each other beautifully,” one Twitter user commented.

The interview ended on a sour note after Gibbs got tired of being interrogated by his team and walked out of the room. The moment led McGee (Sean Murray) to take control of the team and kick Gibbs off the investigation for keeping secrets.

#ncis was such a good episode tonight. Gibbs is….. an amazing character. We all need a Gibbs in our lives! ❤️ — Princess Glammy (@princessglammy) April 17, 2019

Another twist in the investigation later discounted Gibbs from the suspects list, though he still felt offended by the team’s actions. He returned to action later in the episode, after the team found a connection between the woman’s death and her father.

In the end, the team concluded another marine (Doug Savant) killed the woman after she discovered he was killing civilians abroad with no cause. After just a few minutes in the interrogation room with Gibbs, he confessed to everything.

The episode ended on a heartbreaking note, as Gibbs and McGee reunited at the woman’s official military funeral.

“I was trying to do the right thing for her,” Gibbs says, “and she still ended up here… I regret that choice.”

“Now I know I’ve been soured on the show since Abby left, but tonight was a damn fine episode.Dialogue & chemistry w/everyone was tight & believable & Gibbs…that’s the Gibbs I &remembered.Loved the use of old footage/green screen.Good acting, writing&production.Well done,” one user wrote.

“Mark Harmon is a freaking master. Who else can convey such deep grief and heartbreaking regret WITH SUNGLASSES ON?” another user commented of the final moments from the episode.

Other fans hoped for more information on a potential return from Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), after the reveal a few episodes ago that she might still be alive.

Mind blown after that episode of #NCIS, it’s going to take a while to recoup from tonight’s episode especially since I am still holding out hope that Ziva is going to come back either before season 16 ends or at some point during season 17 after that big reveal a few weeks ago! — Kate Allen (@gingerphoenix29) April 17, 2019

The new episode comes on the heels of the network renewing the show for a 17th season.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said of the renewal news. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The next episode is set to air April 30.