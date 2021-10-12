‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Is Gone, and Fans Are Inconsolable

NCIS fans are reeling following the massive cast shakeup that took place during Monday night’s new episode. During the episode, titled “Great Wide Open,” series star after Mark Harmon ended his 18-season run as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, resulting in plenty of tears from viewers. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 4, “Great Wide Open.”

Following months of speculation that Harmon would exit the show, and following a report that he initially considered not renewing his contract to return for Season 19, Harmon exited the series during the final moments of the episode. After nearly dying in a boat explosion in the Season 18 finale and amid his suspension from the team, the episode saw Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee traveling to Alaska to find a contract killer. However, after the case was solved and when Director Leon Vance offered Gibbs his badge back, he ultimately declined, instead opting to stay in Alaska, where he said he found a “sense of peace.”

While fans had been suspecting his exit, they were far from ready to face the reality of Harmon leaving the show. The actor has starred as Gibbs since even before NCIS‘ 2003 debut, Harmon first taking on the role on JAG. He later became the lead on NCIS, appearing in more than 400 episodes before his farewell Monday night. Gibbs’ decision to not return to a career in law enforcement left many fans in tears, with reactions pouring in on social media.

“Even though we knew this was happening, it feels surreal and I still don’t think [NCIS] will be the same,” tweeted one viewer. “Others can come and go but Mark Harmon/Gibbs IS the foundation of NCIS.“

“Ducky is the last original one left from the first episode. McGee is the second to the last original from the first season,” noted another viewer. “I totally understand Gibbs leaving. I just wasn’t fully ready.”

“I hope this isn’t goodbye forever. But after speculation and rumors surfaced last week that you might be killed off, I am so relieved…but still sad. and cried!” shared somebody else. “If you were killed off, I would have had to ‘unwatch’ every episode!”

“Reflecting on 19 years of Leroy Jethro Gibbs & the gifted [Mark Harmon] breathed life into a complex, fascinating character & brought him into our homes every week,” one fan reacted to Harmon’s exit. “Well done, sir. Well done.”

“I’ve been a fan since S2. It was devastating when (Michael Weatherly) left. However, the show is Gibbs, how does it go on successfully w/o him?” asked somebody else. “Once I watch last nights ep it will be deleted from my DVR! The story just isn’t the same.”

“I am grateful to Mark Harmon for the years he dedicated to [NCIS]. I am a die hard fan and watch reruns daily. It was time to give up working such a grueling schedule,” wrote another viewer. “I’m sad but ok. Enjoy! Hope to see Gibbs in flashbacks and cameos or remain as a consultant like Dr Mallard!”

“My heart broke when Kate left. My heart broke when Ziva left. My heart broke when Tony left. My heart broke when Abby left. Now Gibbs?! The heart and soul of the show is leaving??” tweeted another shocked fan. “I don’t know how much more heart break I can take.”