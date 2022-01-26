Shaun Cassidy’s New TV Show Draws ‘Yellowstone’ Comparisons

Yellowstone can now officially call itself a success because other networks are trying to copy it. On Tuesday, NBC ordered a pilot for Unbroken, a project that focuses on ranch families and rodeo competitions, from producer and singer Shaun Cassidy. There are some major differences between the two projects, but the similarities to Yellowstone are hard to miss.

Unbroken will center on three dynastic ranch families on the California coast who “make love and war” in a struggle to survive. Their struggle leads up to three young women competing at the National Championship of Rodeo. The biggest difference between Yellowstone and the NBC project is it focuses on female rodeo contenders. However, Yellowstone has featured rodeo scenes during its run. The Universal Television rodeo project will be in contention for the 2022-2023 TV season, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Cassidy, 63, is best known for his music career during the 1970s, including big hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Hey Deanie.” In the 1990s, he turned to writing and producing for television. His credits include American Gothic, Roar, Cold Case, Invasion, and Emerald City. He currently serves as a writer and executive producer on the medical drama New Amsterdam, which also airs on NBC.

NBC has several other projects in the works for next season, but the one that has attracted the most attention is a long-awaited continuation of Quantum Leap. The new show will be set 30 years after the Scott Bakula-starring original series ended, with a new group set to investigate the Quantum Leap accelerator. Creator Don Bellisario is an executive producer, while Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are the showrunners.

NBC has also ordered a pilot for Found, a new drama series from super-producer Greg Berlanti. The show focuses on a public relations specialist who leads a crisis management team helping someone find a missing person. The PR specialist has a scary secret of her own and was once a missing person herself. Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) is the showrunner on that project.

As for Yellowstone, the show was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It recently finished its fourth season on Paramount Network. It has spawned two Paramount+ spinoffs, the prequel 1883 and the upcoming 6666. The series follows the Dutton family, which owns a massive ranch in Montana, and stars Kevin Costner.