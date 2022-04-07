Scott Bakula’s Next Big TV Gig After ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Revealed

Scott Bakula‘s first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California.

The Quantum Leap star was cast as Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronco rodeo champion trying to keep his California ranch in family hands, reports Deadline. Ash’s neighbors are looking to cut into his property, and both his winery and trail riding businesses are struggling. His family has a tough road ahead of them as they try to get back to the life they once knew.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC,” Bakula said. “Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family’s 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises. He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana. It’s a character I haven’t played before, and I can’t wait to get back in the saddle again.”

NBC ordered a pilot for Unbroken back in January. The series will focus on three dynastic ranch families on the central California coast who are all struggling to survive in the 21st Century. The struggle is the backdrop for three young women competing at the National Championship Rodeo. Although Yellowstone does have a few rodeo scenes, the rodeo element is front and center in Unbroken. Ana Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Oluniké Adeliyi will also star in the Unbroken pilot. Bronwen Hughes was hired to direct the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

Bakula worked on NBC as Sam Beckett on Quantum Leap from 1989 to 1993. NBC is also working on a Quantum Leap reboot during this pilot season, but Bakula is not involved in that project. Bakula also starred as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride on NCIS: New Orleans, which finished its seven-season run in 2021.

Bakula’s other TV credits include TNT’s Men of a Certain Age, UPN’s Star Trek: Enterprise, and NBC’s Chuck. Bakula earned four Emmy nominations for Quantum Leap and a fifth for his supporting role in HBO’s acclaimed 2013 Liberace biopic Behind the Candelabra.