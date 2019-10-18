‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals ‘Broke’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo While Friends Visit Her on Set

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is taking fans behind the scenes of her new CBS sitcom Broke. On Tuesday, Oct. 16, the actress took to Twitter to reveal that a few of her friends had shown up for the live taping of the upcoming series, which will mark her first TV appearance since she stepped out of the shoes forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the CBS police procedural series, a role she held for 15 seasons.

My friends visiting for our live taping of my new show #Broke on @CBS 🙂 :):) pic.twitter.com/Y7rUoCb1Dk — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 16, 2019

The photo generated plenty of excitement among Perrette’s massive 741,000 Twitter following, many of whom are eager to see her back on their screens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Too cool Pauley! Can’t wait to see the show!” one person wrote.

“WOW! I’m so excited to see your show,” added another.

“I honestly can’t wait!!!!!” commented a third. “While I do miss Abby, Broke will be more exciting because you’ll be in a ton of scenes!!!!”

This is not the first time that Perrette has teased Broke. After production kicked earlier this month, the actress shared a short clip from the cast’s first table read, showing herself and co-stars Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Corbo.

She later thanked her fans for their support, writing, “I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show [Broke] on [CBS] I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years. I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!”

Set to premiere sometime in 2020, Broke will follow Perrette’s Jackie, a single mother and bartender who is just barely scraping by with her son Milo (Corbo) when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister Elizabeth (Leggero) shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Camil), who hope to move in with her while they’re down on their luck.

The comedy was picked up by CBS in May and will mark Perrette’s return to TV following her NCIS exit. The new series comes from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil.

Broke will air on CBS mid-season in 2020.