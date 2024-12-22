NBC’s Christmas Eve and Day Schedules Revealed

NBC is showing some holiday favorites for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Like most networks, NBC is straying from regular programming for the most part on Tuesday and Wednesday in favor of holiday classics. Airing Christmas Eve night at 8 p.m. ET, 1946 Frank Capra-directed film classic It’s a Wonderful Life will be airing. The Oscar-nominated film remains a favorite and a tradition among fans every single December, and the tradition will continue. Those who stay up late enough will also be invited to join Christmas Eve Mass at 11:34 p.m. ET.

Christmas, meanwhile, will belong to The Grinch. The 1966 animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will be kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Jim Carey’s 2000 How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 8:30 p.m. ET. Since the latter is not streaming anywhere, surprisingly, this will be one of the last times, if not the last time, that fans will be able to watch the film until next December. It’s unknown why the film isn’t streaming anywhere, but perhaps things will change by this time next year.

American actors James Stewart (1908 – 1997) and Donna Reed (1921 – 1986) star in the film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, 1946. The children are Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey), Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu Bailey), Larry Simms (Peter Bailey) and Carol Coombs (Janie Bailey). (Photo by RKO Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Even though How the Grinch Stole Christmas is not streaming anywhere, It’s a Wonderful Life is streaming for free on Amazon Freevee, meaning that fans old and new will be able to watch the Christmas classic whenever they want. The film has been airing quite a lot leading up to Christmas, and Christmas Eve will be one of the final times that it will be on TV for a while. As of now, it doesn’t seem like the film will be leaving Freevee, but since it is going to be shutting down in the near future, it’s unknown if it will be streaming on Amazon afterwards.

NBC has been keeping the holiday spirit alive all December. Specials include Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, A Motown Christmas, and Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry. NBC also became the new home of Frosty the Snowman after it aired on CBS for 55 years since its debut, as well as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer after it aired on CBS for five decades. There were holiday episodes of shows such as Happy’s Place, St. Denis Medical, and Lopez vs Lopez, all of which are streaming on Peacock, along with other holiday episodes, specials, and films.