‘Lopez vs Lopez’: George Reignites a Feud with Santa Claus in Exclusive Sneak Peek

While the holidays are a magical time for many, it’s not for George in tonight’s new Lopez vs Lopez, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In the episode “Lopez vs Santa,” as “Mayan tries to track down the perfect Christmas gift for Chance, George has to settle a feud with Santa that stretches back to George’s childhood. Quinten tries to shake Rosie out of her holiday blues.”

In the exclusive sneak peek, George, Mayan, and Chance are at the mall doing a little Christmas shopping, and despite Mayan trying to get ideas from her son as to what to get him, Chance says he’d rather just ask Santa. This, in turn, brings back some ugly childhood memories for George, who asked the jolly guy time and time again for a ventriloquist doll and he never got one. The mall Santa hears everything and the two go at it, and it’s definitely “Lopez vs Santa.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Realistically, one would think that George isn’t actually upset with Santa because spoiler, Santa isn’t the one to deliver presents, making the entire feud pretty insane. But that’s what the entertainment is for. Not only that, but this should bring up some intense feelings that George has about Christmas stemming beyond Santa Claus, and even though Lopez vs Lopez is a sitcom, there will likely be some heartwarming and serious moments in the episode. Just as long as the magical feeling isn’t ruined for Chance.

Lopez vs Lopez was off last week due to football, as was NBC’s entire Friday night lineup that also includes fellow sitcom Happy’s Place. With both shows back on tonight and getting into the Christmas spirit, the wait has certainly been worth it. Lopez vs Lopez was also previously granted additional scripts for the third season, meaning that it could turn into an additional backorder of episodes. As of now, that has yet to happen, but Happy’s Place got the order after also receiving additional scripts, so it’s always possible. The holiday season is full of miracles, after all.

Be sure to check out the sneak peek from tonight’s episode of Lopez vs Lopez above and watch the holiday episode at 8:30 p.m. ET only on NBC, following a new episode of Happy’s Place that will include a guest appearance from Reba alum Steve Howey. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.