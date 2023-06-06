News Anchor Returns to NBC After 25 Years

Longtime TV anchor Larry Wentz is Sioux City, Iowa NBC affiliate KTIV after 25 Years. Wentz was an anchor at the station between 1990 and 1998, during which time he worked with such veteran news staffers including morning anchor Al Joens, managing editor and evening anchor Matt Breen, and chief meteorologist Ron Demers, whom he will reunite with upon his return to KTIV on Monday, June 12.

"I am thrilled to be returning to KTIV," Wentz said of his upcoming return. "The Siouxland community holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to once again serving as a trusted source of news and information for our viewers."

We would like to announce the return of esteemed news anchor Larry Wentz to KTIV News 4. https://t.co/9zxyWYUMMP — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) May 30, 2023

A fixture on television news in Sioux City for more than 30 years, Wentz's decades-long career most recently saw him serve as an anchor for KMEG-KPTH-TV until their owner Sinclair Broadcast Groups eliminated local news broadcasts at the CBS and Fox affiliates earlier in May "to ensure the station's long-term success." Wentz was also the anchor for Sioux City ABC affiliate KCAU. He anchored KTIV's nightly newscast from 1990 to 1998. Wentz is the only person to anchor newscasts for all of Sioux City's television stations, per Sioux City Journal. Throughout his career, he has numerous accolades for his outstanding work in broadcast journalism.

"We are delighted to welcome Larry Wentz back to the KTIV family," Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen said. "Larry's strong journalistic integrity, engaging storytelling, and his genuine commitment to the community make him an invaluable asset to our news team. Having Larry at KTIV will allow us to expand our current news programming. This is a very exciting time for us."

Breen, whom Wentz will reunite with, added, "I can't wait to work with Larry again. Larry was one of the first people I met when I came to KTIV in 1996, and he's been a valued colleague and friend ever since."

KITV said "Wentz's return marks a significant milestone for KTIV, as he brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a deep connection to the viewers," adding that "his return to KTIV is a testament to the station's commitment to providing the community with the highest quality news coverage." Wentz returns to KTIV on June 12.