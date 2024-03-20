NBC Summer 2024 Schedule Revealed

Summer is almost here, and NBC is coming in hot with its upcoming schedule. The network is bringing back a decent amount of its unscripted shows, making for a pretty entertaining summer. On top of being the home for the highly-anticipated Paris Olympic Games, NBC is continuing to keep the levels pretty high with numerous competition shows.

Weakest Link will be leading into the summer season, with new episodes beginning on Tuesday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Jane Lynch is returning to host the British import and international game show that will also include a special veteran-themed show to salute the troops. The series will then move to Mondays beginning May 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

Before Season 16 premieres on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET, American Ninja Warrior will be airing two specials; a women's championship on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET and a couples' championship on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Season 16 of America's Got Talent will premiere on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes of Password. AGT will see the return of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel on the judging panel with Terry Crews as host. Password is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon.

Hosted by Bachelor Nation's Chris Hardwick, The Wall will be premiering new episodes beginning July 1. The 2024 Olympic Games will then take place on July 26 – Aug. 11 in Paris. Fans will be able to look forward to at least nine hours of daily coverage from each day's most exciting events. In addition, Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all medal events. NBC is truly the place to be for the summer, and it's going to be a blast.

Ahead of NBC's summer of fun and competition, there is still much to look forward to on the network's 2024 spring schedule. The One Chicago and Law & Order franchises are continuing to dominate their respective days. Meanwhile, The Voice Season 25 is in the Battles rounds, with Knockouts beginning on Apr. 9, Playoffs beginning on Apr. 23, and the live shows kicking off on May 6. There is also new series Deal or No Deal Island, and new episodes of Password, Lopez vs. Lopez, and Weakest Link. With a decent mix of scripted and unscripted content, you won't want to miss a single second on NBC.