Josh Duhamel's Big NBC Show Is Finally Streaming

A Josh Duhamel series is finally streaming. Not long after his run on All My Children, the actor landed the role of Danny McCoy on the NBC dramedy Las Vegas in 2003. Also starring James Caan, Nikki Cox, James Lesure, Vanessa Marcil, Molly Sims, Marsha Thomason, and Tom Selleck, Las Vegas centered on the staff at the fictional Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino, the Montecito. They deal with various issues while on the job, including casino security, restaurant management, and valet parking, along with rival casinos, card counters, and much much more. All five seasons of the series is now available to stream on Peacock.

Even before the series premiered, Las Vegas was making waves. The pilot episode was produced for $5 million, making it the most expensive pilot in NBC history. The expensive pilot was worth it, though, as the series became an immediate success. Unfortunately, once Las Vegas moved into the doomed Friday slot in the middle of Season 3, things went downhill. Ratings decreased, making NBC cancel the show after five seasons. Now, almost 16 years later, the James Caan-led series is finally streaming.

Thanks to streaming, fans old and new of shows that came out decades ago, in the early 2000s, or just very recently will discover and rediscover their favorites. Las Vegas is the latest major NBC show to hit streaming for the first time. In August, L.A. Law was added to Prime Video, sans several missing episodes that were added at a later date. It wouldn't be surprising if more shows that were once unavailable to stream would soon be added to a streaming service.

As of now, it's unknown how long Las Vegas will be on Peacock for. It is a bit early to speculate, so fans should just be happy the series will be coming to the streamer. Watching Las Vegas on Peacock will surely inspire some people to take a trip down to their nearest casino, and see some of their favorite actors 20 years younger. Any show filled with such an A-list cast, you know it's going to be good. Now those who didn't catch Las Vegas' original run will be able to see the hype about it and judge for themselves. Be sure to watch Las Vegas on Peacock now.