NBC Spring 2024 TV Schedule: See All the Premiere Dates

It's a new year, but the same shows and some new on NBC. It's been a long time coming for most shows on the network due to the strikes, but some returning shows were still able to air during the 2023 schedule since they got an early start on production. Now, NBC will be getting back into the swing of things, and it feels so good.

Among the shows returning will be the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, once again taking over Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively. Freshman dramas Found and The Irrational will be finishing off their seasons after a successful fall run, while Magnum P.I. has aired its series finale. Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent franchise expands with AGT: Fantasy League. There are plenty of shows to look forward to, so take a look below at NBC's spring 2024 schedule.