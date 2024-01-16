NBC Spring 2024 TV Schedule: See All the Premiere Dates
The 'One Chicago' and 'Law & Order' franchises, along with 'The Irrational,' are some of the shows returning to NBC on the spring 2024 schedule.
It's a new year, but the same shows and some new on NBC. It's been a long time coming for most shows on the network due to the strikes, but some returning shows were still able to air during the 2023 schedule since they got an early start on production. Now, NBC will be getting back into the swing of things, and it feels so good.
Among the shows returning will be the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, once again taking over Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively. Freshman dramas Found and The Irrational will be finishing off their seasons after a successful fall run, while Magnum P.I. has aired its series finale. Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent franchise expands with AGT: Fantasy League. There are plenty of shows to look forward to, so take a look below at NBC's spring 2024 schedule.
Tuesday, January 2
8 PM — Night Court (Season 2 premiere)
8:30 PM — Extended Family (Time period premiere)
Wednesday, January 17
8 PM — Chicago Med (Season 9 premiere)
9 PM — Chicago Fire (Season 12 premiere)
10 PM — Chicago P.D. (Season 11 premiere)
Thursday, January 18
8 PM — Law & Order (Season 23 premiere)
9 PM — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 25 premiere)
10 PM — Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4 premiere)
Monday, January 29
10 PM — The Irrational (Final four episodes of season begin)
Monday, February 26
8 PM — The Voice (Season 25 premiere, part 1)
9:30 PM — Deal or No Deal Island (Series premiere)
Monday, March 4
10 PM — Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)