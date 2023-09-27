Joe Manganiello Lands Major TV Gig Amidst Sofia Vergara Divorce

As Joe Manganiello deals with the aftermath of his divorce from Sofia Vergara, he will also be dealing with something else. Four years after the end of the original series, the True Blood alum has been announced to host the upcoming new Deal or No Deal revival Deal or No Deal Island. The series will see 13 players transported to the Banker's private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition. Deal or No Deal Island will combine both the classic series and the thrilling challenges and mind-bending dilemmas the contests will go through to try to beat the Banker.

As host, Manganiello will guide the contests throughout the season, leading the gameplay, relaying the Banker's offers, and helping them through some tough decisions. The iconic briefcases will be hidden on the island, with millions in prize money split between them. Players will compete as they try to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose another player to enter "The Temple."

At "The Temple," contestants will play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. But with the Banker always watching, he will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Then, at the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to possibly win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

NBC shared a teaser of the new series, with Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel not being too fond of the idea since he's a "germaphobe." He noted that the new host needed to be someone adventurous, someone who loves games, someone who is good-looking "like me" and who is not your "average Joe," like Joe Manganiello. While Manganiello will have some big shoes to fill, he will undoubtedly do a good job. Mandel will still be on the show, serving as an executive prdoucer. Fans will just have to tune in to see how Manganiello does. Deal or No Deal Island will premiere sometime in 2024, only on NBC.

"The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious, and devastatingly handsome," shared Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. "When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure, and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."