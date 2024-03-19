'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Premiere Date Revealed at NBC

After premiering the new America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, the OG AGT is finally coming back. NBC has released its slate of summer premieres, with Season 19 of the reality competition series premiering on Tuesday, May 28. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara are returning to the judging panel, with Terry Crews returning as host. In addition, the live shows will kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with result shows airing on Wednesday nights.

Season 19 of AGT comes on the heels of Fantasy League. The newest spinoff in the long-running competition franchise brought back winners, finalists, fan favorites and other contestants from previous seasons of AGT and the across the entire franchise. Mandel, Klum, Cowell, and Mel B served as judges, with Crews hosting. From Mandel's team, acrobat duo Ramadhani Brothers from both Australia's Got Talent and America's Got Talent won.

The two-night Season 18 finale of AGT premiered in September. Adorable dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane came in first place. Magician Anna DeGuzman came in second, while dance group Murmuration placed third. The season wasn't without emotional moments, as per usual. It saw blind 17-year-old musician Putri Ariani receive a golden buzzer, ending the season as a grand finalist. Meanwhile, finalists the Mzansi Youth Choir also received the golden buzzer via the audience after their heartwarming and tearjerking tribute to late AGT contestant Nightbirde. There were plenty of other acts that were emotional, and more are likely to come with Season 19.

It is going to be another summer full of incredible acts and breathtaking performances, and fans won't want to miss a single second. Even 19 seasons in, it's clear that the talent is only getting more impressive and more unique. It will surely be interesting to see who auditions, who gets a yes, and who even receives the coveted Golden Buzzer. Fans will want to tune in to new episodes of America's Got Talent beginning on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Also joining AGT on NBC's summer schedule are Weakest Link, American Ninja Warrior, and The Wall. Password will also be paired with AGT on Tuesday nights, hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. It is a reality and game show-filled summer, and it all begins with new episodes of Weakest Link airing on Monday, May 20.