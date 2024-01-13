NBC Moves Major Show to New Night

Changes are coming to Quantum Leap. TVLine reports that the sci-fi drama will be airing on a new night when the series returns later this month. The second season of the reboot aired on Wednesdays on NBC's fall 2023 schedule. The remaining episodes will switch to Tuesdays beginning Jan. 30. In addition to the new night, there will also be a two-hour finale on Tuesday, Feb. 20 beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The night switch is not so surprising. Wednesdays will soon once again belong to the One Chicago franchise beginning Jan. 17, meaning that the network had to move around shows in order to make it happen. As of now, the switch isn't too worrisome as well since the first eight episodes of the season averaged 3.9 million viewers with Live+7 playback, which is similar to its Season 1 ratings. Quantum Leap is just behind freshman dramas The Irrational and Found in the demos, with a 0.5 rating.

Season 2 of Quantum Leap has already been a lot for fans to take in. The midseason finale saw Raymond Lee's Ben reunite with Eliza Taylor's Hannah in 1961, which was six years after their encounter at Princeton. They confessed their love as Ben promised he would find her first so she wouldn't have to worry about approaching strangers in the hopes of finding him. As Caitlin Bassett's prepared for a marriage proposal, Peter Gadiot's Tom returned from D.C. with news that could help bring Ben home.

Since production on Quantum Leap's second season began not long after Season 1 ended, the reboot was one of the few returning scripted series on the fall 2023 schedule due to the strikes. While they weren't able to film all of Season 2's episodes before the strikes, they were able to get away with eight, which is definitely better than nothing. There are five more episodes left of the season, and it will probably be an intense right. Just don't forget about the new night. With One Chicago Wednesdays returning next week, Quantum Leap's leap to Tuesdays will be something to look forward to.

Don't miss the return of Quantum Leap on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the final season of La Brea. Tuesdays on NBC are going to be filled with laughs and drama, and you won't want to miss out on it.