NBC Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back

While it's shaping up to be a strange fall season, networks are looking forward to the future, with several already announcing huge slates of renewals. Of course, there have been some pretty heartbreaking cancellations along the way as well.

On Friday, NBC followed suit by announcing which shows would be returning, and which ones wouldn't be. A number of announcements have already been made, from the return of Good Girls and The Blacklist, to some unprecedented three-season renewals for Dick Wolf's Chicago-set trio of shows, as well as the medical drama New Amsterdam.

However, there were quite a few shows up in the air, including the singing competition The Voice, America's Got Talent: Champions Edition and the sitcom Council of Dads. Although these programs all have the green light, it is still unclear when these new episodes will start being filmed, let alone make back to primetime. There have been some indications that casts and crews will be returning to their respective sets in June, assuming all the necessary precautions are taken.