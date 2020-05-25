NBC Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back
While it's shaping up to be a strange fall season, networks are looking forward to the future, with several already announcing huge slates of renewals. Of course, there have been some pretty heartbreaking cancellations along the way as well.
On Friday, NBC followed suit by announcing which shows would be returning, and which ones wouldn't be. A number of announcements have already been made, from the return of Good Girls and The Blacklist, to some unprecedented three-season renewals for Dick Wolf's Chicago-set trio of shows, as well as the medical drama New Amsterdam.
However, there were quite a few shows up in the air, including the singing competition The Voice, America's Got Talent: Champions Edition and the sitcom Council of Dads. Although these programs all have the green light, it is still unclear when these new episodes will start being filmed, let alone make back to primetime. There have been some indications that casts and crews will be returning to their respective sets in June, assuming all the necessary precautions are taken.
'Good Girls'
We see y'all finally dug up our secret. pic.twitter.com/SQEKUIe5Ci— Good Girls (@NBCGoodGirls) May 18, 2020
The crime dramedy Good Girls was renewed for Season 4 back on May 15, meaning it'll have plenty of time to deal with all the stories it had to cut due to Season 3 being cut short due to coronavirus concerns.
'Chicago Fire'
One of three shows set in Wolf's Chicago-verse, Chicago Fire was renewed for an unprecedented three seasons.
'Chicago Med'
Showcasing the medical side of the Wolf trio of interlocked series, Chicago Med got the three-season renewal as well.
'Chicago P.D.'
The crime drama side of the Wolf-created Chicago-verse, Chicago P.D., will be back for three more seasons as well.
'The Blacklist'
The moody crime saga The Blacklist had one of the more unique responses to the coronavirus shutdown by bringing in a team of animators to fill in the unfilled scenes in the Season 7 finale. It's safe to assume it'll be back to it's live-action roots in Season 8.
'This is Us'
Dan Fogleman's tear-jerking drama This is Us will continue to break viewers hearts with Season 5.
'Law & Order: SVU'
At this point, it would be weirder if a Dick Wolf-created series wasn't renewed for three more seasons at this point. As is the case with Law & Order: SVU.
'New Amsterdam'
However, it isn't just Wolf's creations that are getting the three-season renewal. The medical drama New Amsterdam got renewed for three years, taking it all the way through Season 5.