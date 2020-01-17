‘Law & Order: SVU’ Creator Dick Wolf Sells ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ Shows to Peacock for Over $300M

Peacock, the upcoming streaming service featuring NBCUniversal content, will be the official streaming home for three Law & Order shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and all three Chicago shows. Dick Wolf, the mega-producer behind both franchises, reportedly sold streaming rights to his library for $300 million to $400 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources. NBC announced the streaming deal Thursday.

“I’m extremely pleased, gratified and excited by Peacock‘s decision to lease my key NBC assets,” Wolf said in a statement. “As we all move into the new era of television, it is reassuring to know that it will be one-stop shopping for our fans on the new platform.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The deal will include all 456 episodes of the original Law & Order, all 195 episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent and every episode of Law & Order: SVU, which is now in its 21st season. Chicago Fire, which has 170 episodes, Chicago P.D., which has more than 130, and Chicago Med, up to 90 episodes, will all be available.

THR sources said the deal is only domestic rights and does not make them exclusive to Peacock. Hulu and Amazon still have a deal with Universal Television to stream SVU, for example. The price tag for the library could also climb if exclusivity becomes available for Peacock in the future.

Notably, even though the deal includes more than 1,5800 episodes of television content, it cost Peacock less than the $500 million deal Peacock signed to become the exclusive home of The Office. Netflix also paid $500 million just to become the exclusive streaming home for Seinfeld.

World still has thousands of hours of content in his library up for grabs. The initial deal with Peacock did not include the other, lesser-known Law & Order spin-offs (Trial by Jury, Los Angeles and True Crime). He also has FBI and FBI: Most Wanted at CBS now, but he is expected to renew the overall deal he has with NBCUniversal.

Peacock also announced a new deal with ViacomCBS to become the streaming home for Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone. Two and a Half Men and The George Lopez Show, both produced by Warner Bros. Television, will also join.

Peacock will be home to several NBC and television classics, including The Office, 30 Rock, Battlestar Galactica, Covert Affairs, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, King of Queens, Married… With Children, Monk, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, House, Superstore, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live and Will & Grace.

Peacock will be available exclusively for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers beginning April 14, and will be available nationally on July 15. There will be a free version available with commercials, a $5/month premium version with commercials and more content, and a $9.99/month version without commercials.

Photo credit: NBC