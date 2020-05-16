NBC renewed Good Girls, the comedy-drama crime series starring Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks and former Parks and Recreation star Retta, for a fourth season. The decision came almost two weeks after the show's third season ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic. Good Girls has drawn decent ratings for the network, but has proven to be a bigger hit on streaming platforms. The first two seasons are already available on Netflix.

The show's most recent season only included 11 episodes and finished on May 3 because production was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Variety. The show averaged a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.4 million viewers overall in Nielsen Live+7 ratings. NBC confirmed the show's renewal by releasing a short video of the cast and crew celebrating the news from their homes.

Good Girls stars Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as a group of suburban Michigan mothers who decide to steal from a supermarket to help make ends meet at the beginning of the show. The successful crime gets them deeper into the seedier underworld. The cast also features Reno Wilson, Manny Montanna, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. The show was created by Jenna Bans, who worked on Grey's Anatomy and Scandal. The studio behind the show is Universal Television.

