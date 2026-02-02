‘Brilliant Minds’: Dr. Nichols Walks out of the OR in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brilliant Minds is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “The Invisible Man,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “A grisly accident puts everyone at Bronx General in danger and leads to a shocking revelation about Dr. Wolf.”

The exclusive clip sees Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) getting ready to perform surgery, until he starts feeling sick and nearly collapses while still in the room. He ultimately postpones the surgery and leaves the OR. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Carol (Tamberla Perry) walk into his office to see what’s wrong, and that’s where the clip ends. So fans won’t be finding out what’s going on with him until the episode airs.

It’s never easy when a main character on a medical drama is the patient when they’re supposed to be the doctor, and at this point, it’s hard to tell exactly what is wrong with Josh. It could be a number of factors, but it looks like Wolf and Carol will be as eager as ever to get to the bottom of it. But between that and the grisly accident, Bronx General will certainly have its hands full.

Brilliant Minds is in the midst of its second season, which resumed earlier this month following a midseason break. The winter premiere saw not one but two exits, with Spence Moore II and Alex MacNicoll both departing at the end of the episode. There are still plenty of doctors and nurses to go around, as the cast also consists of Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon.

There is no telling what will happen in the new episode when it comes to Dr. Nichols and what exactly is wrong with him. Brilliant Minds can be pretty unpredictable, so even if you think you know what’s going to happen, it sometimes doesn’t work out that way. At the very least, the wait isn’t too long for the new episode. Catch the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a new episode of Brilliant Minds on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are available.