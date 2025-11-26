NBC Pulls All ‘One Chicago’ Shows Tonight — Here’s Why

If you’re hoping to settle down with some One Chicago reruns tonight, think again.

NBC has pulled all three shows for Wednesday night in favor of some Thanksgiving specials.

While Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are all on hiatus until the new year, the network tends to air reruns on Wednesdays in place of new episodes. That will not be the case tonight, and for a very good reason. Instead, two Thanksgiving specials, including a fan-favorite one, will be airing on NBC.

At 8 p.m. ET, Reba and Happy’s Place star Melissa Peterman will be hosting Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The hour-long special will feature interviews with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, and Jewel, and give a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the floats and balloons. Additionally, it will spotlight the Radio City Rockettes’ 100th anniversary, a LEGO float, a California marching band making their Parade debut, and a sneak peek of KPop Demon Hunters favorites HUNTR/X’s performance.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, NBC is airing the annual A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special. It showcases fan-favorite Thanksgiving-themed sketches from across the variety sketch series’ entire run. Some from as early as the last couple of seasons and some as late as the first couple of seasons. It should give fans their SNL fix, as the series, which was off last weekend, won’t be returning until Dec. 6, while also getting into the Thanksgiving spirit. The special will be two hours long as it rounds out NBC’s primetime lineup tonight.

Those hoping to catch a rerun of the One Chicago shows on NBC may be out of luck for a bit. According to TV Insider, the network’s Wednesday primetime lineup through at least mid-December will be taken over by holiday specials, which isn’t a bad alternative. That being said, all previous seasons and the first half of the current seasons of Med, Fire, and P.D. are all streaming on Peacock.

Meanwhile, new episodes of the One Chicago trio will be back on Wednesday, Jan. 7. It may seem a bit far away, especially considering the cliffhangers that the shows left off on, but with the holidays coming up, it is sure to pass by quickly. For now, fans will just have to look forward to some Thanksgiving and holiday specials airing on Wednesdays on NBC.