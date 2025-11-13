3 Hit NBC Shows Just Aired Their Final New Episodes Until 2026

One Chicago fans will have to wait until 2026 to learn the fates of some of their favorite characters.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. all aired their respective mid-season finales on Wednesday, meaning that viewers will have to wait until Jan. 7, 2026, for the NBC dramas to return with new episodes.

All three of the One Chicago shows left fans with shocking cliffhangers to keep them guessing ahead of their 2026 returns, however.

Spoilers ahead for the midseason finales of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Chicago Med left fans worried for Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) as she raced to the home of suspected domestic abuser Devin Carter (Jack Falahee) to try and save his wife, Faye (Olivia Nikkanen), in time.

While Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) was meant to distract Devin at the hospital after he came in with suspected defensive wounds, Lenox was surprised by him in the last moments of the midseason finale as he knocked her out with a gun after she found Faye bleeding in the basement. Fans are now left to wonder if Lenox will survive her encounter with Devin when the show returns in January.

Chicago Fire had a similarly shocking cliffhanger ending, as one of the rigs in Firehouse 51 faces permanent closure. The bad news came during the first real date for Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) and Chief Annette Davis (Annabeth Gish), during which Annette revealed that her office had decided to decommission several engines, including Engine 51. Will new lieutenant Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) find himself out of a job? Viewers will have to wait to find out when the show returns next year.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Chicago P.D. closed out a night of cliffhangers as the team investigated the case of a man who had been tortured similarly to victims of Gary Bell (Sam Cass), who killed himself earlier this season after a murderous spree.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) became convinced that it was Gary’s father, Raymond Bell (Barry Del Sherman), who was responsible for the new victim, hinting at a family history of torture that could explain Gary’s monstrous ways.

While Voight’s team hit a legal roadblock investigating the people who go missing on Raymond’s property, newcomer Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) became determined to save his granddaughter Julie (Julianna Layne) from a possible violent fate. After receiving a call from Julie, Eva took matters into her own hands, sneaking into the Bell home at night alone. In the last moments of the episode, Eva finds Julie’s phone before hearing a loud noise from downstairs — a cliffhanger that fans will once again have to wait until January to have resolved.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 7 on NBC.