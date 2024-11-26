Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Lineup Revealed for 2024

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is all about spectacular displays rolling through New York City — including giant balloons, marching bands and dazzling floats. Macy’s has revealed the full float lineup, with a mix of traditional standards mixed with fantastical (albeit corporate-sponsored) showcases.

Highlights include a variety of Nickelodeon/Paramount floats that will be sure to delight kids, Ronald McDonald’s Big Red Show Car, a LEGO-themed production and the iconic Tom Turkey. See the full list below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Renderings of some of the floats in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: Macy’s)

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big City Cheer

Big Red Show Car (McDonald’s)

Big Turkey Specactular (Jennie-O)

Birds of a Feather Stream Together (Peacock)

The Brick-Changer (LEGO)

Camp Snoopy (Peanuts)

Candy Cosmos (HARIBO)

Colossal Cave of Wonder (Kalahari)

Deck the Halls (Balsam Hill)

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest (Paramount)

Fantasy Chocolate Factory (Kinder)

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party (Toys R Us)

Gift of Freedom

Harvest in the Valley (Green Giant)

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown (Hallmark Channel)

Macy’s Santaland Express

Macy’s Winter Wonderland in Central Park

Magic Meets the Seas (Disney)

Palace of Sweets (Brach’s)

Pasta Knight (Rao’s Homemade)

Rocking Giraffe

Rocking Horse

Rocking Flamingo

Rocking Lobster

Rocking Moose

Santa’s Sleigh

SpongeBob SquarePants Garriage (Paramount)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount)

Tom Turkey

Universal’s Merry Moment

Wednesday’s Feast (Netflix)

The Wondership (Wonder Bread)

Wondrous World of Wildlife (Bronx Zoo)

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — Pictured: “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast airs from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will also simulcast coverage.