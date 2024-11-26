TV Shows

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Lineup Revealed for 2024

Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles floats are in the 2024 lineup.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is all about spectacular displays rolling through New York City — including giant balloons, marching bands and dazzling floats. Macy’s has revealed the full float lineup, with a mix of traditional standards mixed with fantastical (albeit corporate-sponsored) showcases.

Highlights include a variety of Nickelodeon/Paramount floats that will be sure to delight kids, Ronald McDonald’s Big Red Show Car, a LEGO-themed production and the iconic Tom Turkey. See the full list below.

Renderings of some of the floats in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: Macy’s)
  • 1-2-3 Sesame Street
  • Big City Cheer
  • Big Red Show Car (McDonald’s)
  • Big Turkey Specactular (Jennie-O)
  • Birds of a Feather Stream Together (Peacock)
  • The Brick-Changer (LEGO)
  • Camp Snoopy (Peanuts)
  • Candy Cosmos (HARIBO)
  • Colossal Cave of Wonder (Kalahari)
  • Deck the Halls (Balsam Hill)
  • Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest (Paramount)
  • Fantasy Chocolate Factory (Kinder)
  • Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party (Toys R Us)
  • Gift of Freedom
  • Harvest in the Valley (Green Giant)
  • Heartwarming Holiday Countdown (Hallmark Channel)
  • Macy’s Santaland Express
  • Macy’s Winter Wonderland in Central Park
  • Magic Meets the Seas (Disney)
  • Palace of Sweets (Brach’s)
  • Pasta Knight (Rao’s Homemade)
  • Rocking Giraffe
  • Rocking Horse
  • Rocking Flamingo
  • Rocking Lobster
  • Rocking Moose
  • Santa’s Sleigh
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Garriage (Paramount)
  • Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount)
  • Tom Turkey
  • Universal’s Merry Moment
  • Wednesday’s Feast (Netflix)
  • The Wondership (Wonder Bread)
  • Wondrous World of Wildlife (Bronx Zoo)

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Season 96
MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — Pictured: “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast airs from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will also simulcast coverage.

