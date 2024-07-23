'Big Bang Theory' Alum Melissa Rauch Reacts to 'Idol' Bob Newhart's Passing

Melissa Rauch is paying tribute to her idol she was lucky enough to work with. The Big Bang Theory alum took to her Instagram to honor Bob Newhart, who passed away at 94 after a series of short illnesses. Newhart recurred on the CBS sitcom as Arthur Jeffries, a children's show TV host who went by Professor Proton. He appeared in six episodes of The Big Bang Theory as well as three episodes of prequel series Young Sheldon. He last appeared as Arthur in 2020, marking his final on-screen TV role.

"Today the world lost a legend whose style and delivery were unlike anything that came before or that we've seen since," Rauch wrote. "I fell in love with stand-up listening to Bob Newhart's album. I fell in love with sitcoms watching his. I was beyond nervous to meet this idol of mine at The Big Bang Theory, but he immediately put me at ease with his immense kindness. He made me laugh so hard and filled my heart with memories I will cherish forever. Much like his brilliant Newhart series finale, being in his presence was a dream."

(Photo: LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 15: "The Proton Displacement" -- Sheldon feels slighted when Professor Proton (Bob Newhart) seeks advice from Leonard instead of him, and he seeks revenge by befriending a rival science TV host, Bill Nye, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Nov. 7 (8:00 -8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured left to right: Jim Parsons, Bill Nye, Bob Newhart and Johnny Galecki - Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Many fans took to the comments of Rauch's post to share just how much of an impact Newhart's role had on The Big Bang Theory and the rest of Hollywood. They were also sharing some of their other favorite roles of Newhart's such as Elf and The Rescuers. Rauch's fellow Big Bang co-star Johnny Galecki revealed one of Newhart's final messages to him, where Newhart requested that Galecki stop telling people he's a "nice guy."

Bob Newhart's death came just over a year after losing his wife of 60 years, Virginia Quinn, in 2023. Along with The Big Bang Theory, the comedian is known for The Bob Newhart Show, Catch-22, In & Out, Elf, The Rescuers, and more. Among the many accolades he's received, he won three Grammys, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe Award.

Fans can watch Newhart's episodes of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon on Max. Just like his death on Big Bang proved, just because he's gone doesn't mean he's no longer here. Professor Proton will surely live on forever, and it's all thanks to streaming and the many memories the cast and fans have of him.