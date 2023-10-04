Nathan Fillion Reunites With Fan-Favorite 'Castle' and 'The Rookie' Guest Star

As The Rookie remains on hiatus, Nathan Fillion has reunited with a fan-favorite guest star that Castle fans will also recognize. The actor got together with his co-worker, friend, and neighbor, Michael Trucco since he needed help in his backyard. Fillion took to Instagram to praise his friend, noting he's "very talented, super good at being friends, and always willing to tackle a job with me that I would never do on my own." The timelapse shows the two actors taking care of some bushes in Fillion's backyard, proving that even celebrities get down and dirty sometimes.

Michael Trucco guest starred in four episodes of Castle's second season back in 2010 towards the end of the season. He portrayed robbery detective Tom Demming, who works with Fillion's titular character on a case. Although the two are rivals, both personally and professionally, that doesn't seem to put a damper on their friendship. That also didn't do anything to their work relationship since Castle wasn't the only series he worked on with Fillion.

Trucco has recurred in eight episodes of The Rookie as ADA Sean Del Monte, beginning with the first season. Luckily, he doesn't rival Fillion on this series, although it was implied he knew Nolan's ex-girlfriend, Jessica. Trucco's most recent appearance on The Rookie was in Season 6's "The Reckoning." Sean works with Wesley on the case against Elijah Stone. However, Elijah's ex-girlfriend and defense attorney blackmails Sean into dropping the case. With The Rookie coming back for Season 6, hopefully, fans will be able to see Sean Del Monte again very soon.

The reunion also helps fans of The Rookie who have been craving for some content of the ABC series. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the new season of The Rookie had to be pushed back to 2024. With writers' rooms opening up this week and SAG seemingly getting close to a resolution, hopefully, it won't be long until the drama comes back. Fans will just have to rewatch all five seasons on Hulu and Michael Trucco's episodes to keep occupied. All eight seasons of Castle are also on the streamer. At the very least, it seems that Fillion and Trucco could very possibly start a new HGTV-themed Instagram series with their home renovation. That would definitely keep fans occupied until the new season of The Rookie.