‘Nashville’ Adds New Cast Members for Season 6

Nashville is returning for its sixth season soon, and it is getting a cast makeover. Five new actors are joining the CMT show in recurring roles.

The network said Thursday that Josh Stamberg (Parenthood) will join the show as Darius, the charismatic founder of a self-actualization movement, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Next up is musician Jake Etheridge, who will make his acting debut as a military veteran who suffers from PTSD. He also has a passion for music and is hoping to put his talents to use.

Up next is Rainee Lyleson as Alannah, a singer-songwriter who arrives in Nashville as a backup singer and hopes to realize her full potential to be a superstar. Lyleson’s credits include the 2014 movie Love Is Now.

Nic Luken is playing Jonah Ford, a pop star who is handsome and charming. His friend, Twig, will be played by Dylan Arnold, whose character hides his anxiety and pain with humor.

Nashville will be back on CMT in January. The network ordered a 16-episode sixth season in the middle of the fifth season in April.

Nashville started in 2012 on ABC, but was cancelled in May 2016 after declining ratings. CMT picked it up for a fifth season, which ran 22 episodes. The season averaged 815,000 viewers and a 0.19 18-49 rating, according to TVSeriesFinale.