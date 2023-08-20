'A League of Their Own' Creator Slams Amazon Over Cancellation: 'Bulls— and Cowardly'

Actress and comedian Abbi Jacobson did not mince words when addressing the cancellation of A League of Their Own. Prime Video announced that the show has been canceled last week, and on Saturday Jacobson made a post about it on Instagram. She called the streamer "cowardly" for blaming this cancellation on the Hollywood labor strikes.

"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today," Jacobson wrote. "To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc...) is bulls- and cowardly. But this post isn't about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I'm so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value."

"Thank you for watching. To the five," Jacobson concluded with a heart emoji. Her post picked up nearly 100,000 likes on Instagram and inspired some heartfelt discussion among fans and fellow professionals.

A League of Their Own is a TV adaptation of the classic 1992 sports movie which premiered on Prime Video last summer. The Amazon-owned streaming service ordered another short season back in March, but on Friday they announced that they were reversing the decision. Reps for Prime Video told Variety that the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike have caused delays to their planned schedule, and they do not want to make a second season after such a long delay.

Jacobson co-created A League of Their Own with writer and director Will Graham based on the original movie, which was written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and directed by Penny Marshall. Jacobson played catcher Carson Shaw. Other stars included Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant.

The first and only season of this TV revival is still streaming on Prime Video at the time of this writing, but it is not expected to have a follow-up. The original 1992 movie is streaming now on Netflix. Prime Video has not responded publicly to the criticism of this cancellation.