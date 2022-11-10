'My Three Sons' Star Dawn Lyn Gets Hopeful Health Update Following Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic 1960s TV show My Three Sons, is now breathing on her own. Lyn underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor in October but fell into a coma. On Wednesday, Lyn's former co-star, Tina Cole, told TMZ Lyn's condition is improving.

Lyn, 59, continues to improve and has opened her eyes at times, Cole told TMZ. She is breathing on her own with oxygen assistance. Lyn's husband John shared the positive health update with Cole Monday night, the actress said. Cole said she visited Lyn in the hospital last week, and spoke to her while Lyn was still unconscious.

Rock Whitehead, who is producing a movie Lyn is involved with, also shared a positive note on Nov. 7. "Great news! I heard from Dawn Lyn's husband today," Whitehead wrote on Facebook. "She is improving daily. Her eyes are opening from time to time, and she's breathing on her own with oxygen assistance. This morning she's doing the best since she arrived at the hospital 16 days ago. Looking forward to still seeing her in our film One Crazy Night that we're working on for 2023! Stay tuned!"

My Three Sons fans learned of Lyn's health scare late last month when her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Cole revealed on Facebook that she was fighting for her life. At the time, Lynn's real-life brother, singer Leif Garrett, told TMZ the family did not intend to share Lyn's surgery news with the public, but he asked for prayers since the news leaked.

"Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone's understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently," Garrett said. "Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family's privacy. Thank you."

Lyn starred as Dorothy "Dodie" Harper-Douglas during the final three seasons of My Three Sons. Dodie was the daughter of Barbara Harper-Douglas, played by Beverly Garland. My Three Sons aired from 1960 to 1972, starting on ABC before moving to CBS. Although the show holds an important role in television history, it is unavailable to stream anywhere. MeTV airs episodes on weekdays.

After My Three Sons, Lyn only starred in a few other shows, including Gunsmoke, Adam-12, Born Free, Marcus Welby M.D., Emergency!, and The Red Hand Gang. She left acting in 1978 after appearing in Wonder Woman.