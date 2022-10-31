Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

"Just found out my little TV Sis', DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life," Livingston wrote on Facebook on Oct. 27. "She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!"

"She remains unconscious battling meningitis," Livingston wrote in an Oct. 28 post. "Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They're optimistic.

"My heartfelt prayers go out to my My Three Sons sweet 'lil' sis,' Dawn Lyn (Dodie) and her husband John," Cole wrote separately. "Dawn is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery. I'm in touch with John and I will keep you all updated. Please keep her in your prayers as well."

Lyn's real-life brother, singer Leif Garrett, told TMZ that his sister did not want the public to know about her surgery. "Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone's understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently," Garrett said. "Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family's privacy. Thank you."

Lyn played Dorothy "Dodie" Harper-Douglas during the last three seasons of My Three sons. Her character was the daughter of Beverly Garland's Barbara Harper-Douglas. Livingston played Richard "Chip" Douglas during the show's entire run, while Cole starred as Katie Miller-Douglas from 1967 to 1972. The series aired from 1960 to 1972, first on ABC and then on CBS.

After My Three Sons, Lyn went on to star in Gunsmoke, Adam-12, Born Free, Marcus Welby M.D., Emergency!, and The Red Hand Gang. She also starred in the Walking Tall movies. Lyn left acting in 1978, after starring in a Wonder Woman episode.

