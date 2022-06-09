'Murdoch Mysteries' Season 16 Officially Happening, Episode Count Revealed

✖

CBC's hit drama Murdoch Mysteries has officially been renewed for a super-sized Season 16! The show's official Twitter account confirmed on June 1 that Season 16 will consist of 24 episodes, matching Season 15's episode count. In a tweet, it was revealed, "We're so excited to officially announce that [Murdoch Mysteries] will return for another epic 24 episodes." The show's account went on to thank fans for their support.

Although Season 16's episode count is on par with the previous season, both seasons far surpass past seasons. The first six seasons consisted of just 13 episodes each, with Seasons 7, 8, 12, and 13 consisting of 18 episodes. Seasons 9 through 11, meanwhile, boasted 19 episodes. Season 14 was the shortest yet at only 11 episodes, with production impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 16 will bring the total episode count up to 266.

🚨SEASON 16!!🚨 We’re so excited to officially announce that #MurdochMysteries will return for another epic 24 episodes on @cbc and @cbcgem! Thank you for all of your support #Murdochians. 💗 What are you looking forward to seeing this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YwB8My8BVn — Murdoch Mysteries (@CBCMurdoch) June 1, 2022

Murdoch Mysteries originally premiered on Citytv on January 20, 2008. Based on characters from the Detective Murdoch novels by Maureen Jennings, the show stars Yannick Bisson as the fictional William Murdoch, a police detective working in Toronto, Ontario in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Together with his wife, Dr. Julia Ogden, portrayed by Yannick Bisson, Murdoch enlists radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve a range of gruesome murders. The series also stars Thomas Craig as Murdoch's gruff boss Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Jonny Harris as Constables George Crabtree, Lachlan Murdoch as Henry Higgins, Daniel Maslany as eccentric Detective Llewellyn Watts, and Shanice Banton as Chief Coroner Violet Hart.

The series was confirmed to be picked up for tis 16th season as CBC unveiled its 2022-2023 programming slate, which boasts more than 40 original series and specials, including Essex County, The North Water, and Skymed. Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President, CBC, said, "As Canada's national public broadcaster, we're proud to be number-one in what matters most – and that's being Canadian. No other media company in Canada offers the remarkable range of homegrown storytelling that we do, fulfilling the opportunity for people in communities across the country to see themselves represented in new ways. No one else does and no one else will tell the stories that we tell, reaching an audience that is inclusive and reflective of the changing face of Canada."

Murdoch Mysteries is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Peter Mitchell, who also serves as showrunner. Stephen Montgomery and Julie Lacey are attached as producers.