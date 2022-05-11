Amazon Sci-Fi Comedy Series Gets Renewed for Season 3

✖

Amazon just renewed its most popular sci-fi comedy series for Season 3, and fans are certain to be thrilled about the news. Deadline reports that Upload — starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards — will be coming back for another season. The show, which launched its second season earlier this year, also stars Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Owen Daniels. The main cast members are all expected to return.

Upload stars Amell as Nathan Brown, a 27-year-old computer engineer/programmer whose consciousness was uploaded to an afterlife computer program, which essentially keeps it alive eternally — in theory. After his death, which came amid mysterious circumstances, he meets Nora, a living woman who is assigned to be his handler in Lakeview, the afterlife program location designed to be like an extravagant resort. While it's clear Nathan and Nora have feelings for one another, Nathan's real-life girlfriend Ingrid, who is fronting the bill for his afterlife stay, is determined to make things work. As the love triangle grows more complex, so do the details surrounding Nathan's death...

oops, i was hacked (but i'm ok with it). #uploadtv is getting an upgrade with season 3, coming to @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/tITI2gAfwt — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) May 11, 2022

Upload was created by Greg Daniels, who also developed the American version of The Office. Ahead of Season 2, PopCulture.com sat with Daniels for an exclusive interview, and he shared what he likes most about crafting a show with so many different actors of varying personalities. "I think it's great when you can find some sort of a topic that allows for an ensemble cast," he said. "Because you don't get bored."

He shared with the show's diverse casting, such an element helps bring the story to life. "You get a lot of different storylines going, a lot of different people, different backgrounds, different things that are concerning them and you can follow them," he said. "From a maker of TV, it's also nice to have one main plot and then another plot going, and cut back and forth between them. So you don't have to worry about, how am I going to get to the next scene? It doesn't matter, I'll cut away to the other plot and then I'll cut back and we'll be in the next scene. So that's a fun thing." Seasons 1 and 2 of Upload are currently streaming on Prime Video. For more on Upload and all your streaming news, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment, celebrity, and trending news.