Saturday Night Live is taking off tonight. After the long-running variety sketch series aired a new version of A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special earlier this week, the show will not be airing a new episode tonight. Instead, it will be a rerun of comedian Nate Bargatze’s second episode with musical guest Coldplay. The episode aired on Oct. 8 as part of SNL’s 50th season.

Considering the cast, writers, crew, and everyone else on SNL would have spent all week working on a new episode if it were to air tonight, that would seriously cut into some turkey time. A time that is much spent with family, so it’s not so surprising that everyone was given some time off for the holiday. The series will be back in full force next weekend, though, with Irish actor Paul Mescal taking over hosting duties with musical guest Shaboozey on Dec. 7.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Nate Bargatze, Coldplay — Saturday 5th October 2024 — (Photo By Rosalind O’ Connor / NBC)

There is likely at least one more new episode airing in December before the show goes on break for the holidays, but as of now, date, host, and musical guest have yet to be announced. NBC will be airing A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with sketches old and new centering on the festive holiday. Whatever the series has planned for the end of the year, it will probably be good, especially since SNL is in such a milestone season.

Meanwhile, SNL will be back in the new year along with yet another special. This upcoming one will celebrate the show’s 50 years, airing on Feb. 16. Not much has been revealed about the special, but there will be returning cast members and probably many more surprises in store. More information will likely be released in the coming months as the special gets closer, but for now, fans will just have to patiently wait for the big celebration.

As a reminder, Saturday Night Live will not be new tonight due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fans can rewatch Nate Bargatze's episode with Coldplay as the musical guest or rewatch any and all episodes on Peacock, including the recent Thanksgiving special. SNL will be back next Saturday, Dec. 7 on NBC with Paul Mescal as host and Shaboozey as the musical guest.