Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’ Receives Full-Season Pickup

Reba McEntire’s new NBC sitcom is sticking around. After Happy’s Place received an order for additional scripts, Deadline reports that the multi-camera comedy has officially been picked up for five additional episodes, bringing it to a total of 18 episodes, giving Happy’s Place a full-season order. Fellow comedy Lopez vs Lopez was also given additional scripts but has yet to be given a back order for episodes.

The full-season order for Happy’s Place is not so surprising. Not only did the premiere improve the 8 p.m. ET timeslot on Fridays by +90% for total viewers, but it brought in 4 million linear Live+Same Day viewers, now reaching 14 million cross-platform viewers. Additionally, the series is the best new comedy debut on Peacock ever, which says quite a lot. While it’s still too early to predict whether it will get a second season, the additional episodes are a good sign, even just five episodes in.

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy’s Place comes from the Reba producing team, consisting of Kevin Abbott, Mindy Schultheis, and Michael Hanel. Created by Abbott and Julie Abbott, the series also stars Belissa Escobedo, McEntire’s Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, her IRL boyfriend Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk. Reba star Steve Howey is also set to guest star in the upcoming Christmas episode, premiering sometime this December.

The sitcom was initially announced at the beginning of the year and ordered to series in May. Happy’s Place centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her father’s tavern. However, she’s surprised to discover that her new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), is a twentysomething half-sister she never knew she had. New episodes are currently airing on Fridays and will go on break sometime in December. The series will pick up again on Jan. 3, once again followed by Lopez vs Lopez.

As of now, details surrounding the back half of the season have not been revealed, but there are still a few more episodes to look forward to before Happy’s Place goes on a brief winter break. It seems like NBC has another Reba McEntire hit on their hands, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a Season 2 order comes soon. In the meantime, new episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock the following day. The first five episodes are streaming now.