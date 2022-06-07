Amazon's Prime Video Series Gets Renewed for Season 2

✖

Amazon Prime Video has finally announced a premiere date for The Outlaws Season 2. The thriller-comedy will be back for viewers outside of the U.K. on Friday, Aug. 5 2022. That gives fans plenty of time to re-watch the first season and maybe get some friends on board as well.

The Outlaws is a unique comedy created by Stephen Merchant, who also directs many episodes and plays the starring role of Greg Dillard. It is set in the United Kindgom and it follows seven strangers who are assigned to the same community service project together. In the process, they discover a bag full of money and are in the awkward position of deciding what to do with it. However, they soon find that there are people out there looking for this cache, and they are in danger.

The Outlaws is another of The BBC's successful co-productions with an American streaming service. It premiered on BBC One in the U.K. and Prime Video internationally. Much like the first season, Season 2 premiered in BBC iPlayer in the U.K. this weekend. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to stream it overseas.

Season 2 will pick up a few months after the end of Season 1, according to Amazon Studios' press release. It finds the Outlaws trying to finish out there community service sentences in peace, but the world of organized crime has other plans. The new season will reportedly reveal new shared aspects of the groups pasts as they face down a dangerous drug lord known on the streets as "The Dean."

The Outlaws was badly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was in the middle of filming in March of 2020. However, The BBC and Amazon ordered a second season in January of 2021 before the series had even premiered. The Outlaws finally aired in October of 2021, and thankfully it was a critical success.

The first season has just six episodes, but they kept fans enthralled whether they were binge-watching or catching it week-to-week. Fans gave the series an average 7.6 out of 10 score on IMDb, and over on Rotten Tomatoes it has 78 percent positive reviews. The critical consensus reads: "The Outlaws is a touch too broad to mine much nuance from its concept, but its aggressive affability and merry band of miscreants make for a solid caper."

You can watch The Outlaws Season 1 on Prime Video now if you're outside of the U.K. Season 2 will premiere on Friday, Aug. 5.