Even though The Simpsons will be airing on Fox tomorrow as part of Animation Domination, there will not be a new episode. Instead, Season 35’s Thanksgiving episode, “It’s a Blunderful Life,” will be airing at 8 p.m. ET. The episode sees Lisa recounting the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness just days before Thanksgiving.

It seems like the entire Animation Domination lineup on Fox tomorrow will consist of reruns, including repeats of Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis, and Universal Basic Guys. Luckily, all four shows will be back with new episodes next Sunday, Dec. 8. For The Simpsons, in “Convenience Airways,” the family is trapped on a flight with the most unruly passengers in America.

Videos by PopCulture.com

THE SIMPSONS © 2023 by 20th Television.

The reason for the night of repeats is unknown, but it will give fans the chance to catch up on newer episodes and to rewatch the fan-favorite Thanksgiving episode from last year. Even though Thanksgiving has come and gone. But The Simpsons never misses when it comes to holiday episodes, and “It’s a Blunderful Life” is no different. At the very least, Sunday night will still consist of The Simpsons, it just won’t be a new episode. The wait will be worth it for next week, and it sounds like it will be as entertaining as ever.

Meanwhile, there is much more of The Simpsons to look forward to. The show is currently in its 36th season with no end in sight. There will be at least two new episodes premiering on Fox in December, in addition to a Disney+ exclusive two-part Christmas special, “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” dropping on Dec. 17. As of now, it’s unknown when and if the special will be airing on Fox, but considering a lot more streaming exclusives are airing on broadcast television, it wouldn’t be surprising if the special were to air on Fox at a later date in time for the holidays.

The Simpsons going on a brief break won’t be so bad, especially since it will be back in full force the following week. In the meantime, the first 35 seasons of The Simpsons are streaming on Disney+, while the most recent episodes for Season 36 are streaming on Hulu. “It’s a Blunderful Life” airs on Fox tomorrow night, Dec. 1, at 8 pm. ET.