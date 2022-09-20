'Monarch' Reviews From Critics Are In, and They Aren't Too Great

Monarch premiered on Fox this month, and while it has been a ratings success so far, the reviews have not been stellar. The new series has some all-star talent behind it and an intriguing premise as well, but that doesn't seem to be enough to impress critics. At the time of this writing, the show has a 33 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Monarch is a musical drama about a country music family, starring Susan Sarandon as the matriarch Dottie Cantrell. It was created by Melissa London Hilfers and it also stars Trace Adkins, Beth Ditto, Anna Friel, Martha Higareda, Emma Milani, Iñigo Pascual and Joshua Sasse. The show premiered on Sunday, Sept. 11 but will continue on Tuesday nights starting this week. It drew just over 4 million viewers on its first night, and the critics do not make a second episode sound too promising.

So far, Monarch has received only 12 ratings from critics trusted by Rotten Tomatoes. That's not a lot for a broadcast series from a major network, so there's always time for this to change. There are no audience reviews logged for the show so far. Scroll down to see the highlights from the series' negative reviews.