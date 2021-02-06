Susan Sarandon Calls Out Joe Biden Over 'Bait And Switch' on $2,000 Stimulus

By BreAnna Bell

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon is calling out new President Joe Biden and other politicians for pulling a "bait and switch" over the upcoming round of stimulus checks. "Where are the $2K checks you promised [Joe Biden]
[Kamala Harris] [Reverend Warnock] [Jon Ossoff]?" she tweeted on Thursday. "At a time when only 39% of Americans could afford a $1,000 emergency & over 15 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance, the diff between $1,400 & $2K is a matter of survival."

“If voters feel like Dems are pulling a bait and switch, don’t be surprised when they don’t show up in 2022 or 2024," she continued in another tweet. Sarandon, whose list of credits includes films like Thelma and Louise, Stepmom, and Dead Man Walking, backed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the most recent election.

