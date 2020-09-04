'Mom' Star Anna Faris to Exit CBS Series Ahead of Season 8 Premiere

✖

Anna Faris will not be on the hit TV show Mom next season. According to The Wrap, Faris will leave the CBS sitcom after seven years. This means that Allison Janney will be the sole star on the show. Faris' character, Christy, will be written out in the season premiere later this year.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said. "I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Deadlinereports that Faris and Janney are in the middle of two-year contracts they signed last year. The new deals "secured a two-year renewal for the Chuck Lorre comedy through Season 8." Deadline also said Faris' exit was finalized early in the show's hiatus, and the writers have been writing the news season without her character. Production of Season 8 is slated to start on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles.

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Prods. said in a statement. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

Faris 43, has been on Mom with Janney since 2013. The show has produced strong ratings during its run, and both Faris and Janney have been recognized for their work, being nominated for multiple awards. Last September, Faris spoke with Popculture.com about working with Paget Brewster in Season 7.

"I love working with [Brewster]," Faris said. "She plays Christy's boss. Christy — she has an internship at a law firm and is on her quest to become a lawyer. Paget's just awesome. We're so lucky that we work with such amazing people. I don't know how frequently that happens."

Mom tells the story of Christy Plunkett, a single mother who decides to restart her life in Napa, California after dealing with her battle with alcoholism and drug abuse. She rekindles her relationship with her mother, Bonnie Plunkett (Janney), who is also a recovering addict.