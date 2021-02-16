Allison Janney Admits Filming 'Mom' Without Anna Faris Is an 'Odd' Feeling

✖

Allison Janney is getting candid about what it's like returning to the set of Mom without her co-star, Anna Faris. After appearing on the series for seven seasons, Faris announced in September 2020 she would be exiting the hit CBS sitcom, leaving Janney as the remaining, singular main star, something she recently admitted is a strange feeling.

According to ET Canada, the actress, who portrays Bonnie Plunkett, opened up about the new normal on set when appearing on the upcoming Feb. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She told host Ellen DeGeneres returning Faris' absence "was very odd," adding that her former co-star "is very missed. Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed." Despite these feelings, Janney expressed her support for Faris's decision to leave the show and embark on new endeavors and teased that Season 8 has plenty in store for fans.

"We're just happy that she's doing what she wants to do now, and we're happy even more so that we're able to tell these stories about these great women in recovery," she said. "And I think there have been some really wonderful characters that have been established, and people love the show, so we’re going to keep telling the stories as long as we can."

Premiering on CBS in 2013, Mom starred Janney and Faris as mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Chrisy Plunkett. The series tells Christy's story, a single mother who decides to restart her life in Napa, California, after dealing with her battle with alcoholism and drug abuse. She rekindles her relationship with her mother, Bonnie, who is also a recovering addict. After appearing on the series for seven seasons, Faris announced just ahead of the Season 8 premiere that she would not be returning, citing a desire to pursue other opportunities.

In November, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Janney addressed Faris' exit, which she called a "huge loss." She credited Faris for being "part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with, who was so lovable and warm and gullible and funny and we will miss her so much." On a personal note, Janney added, "I think I'll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue. But she won't be present. That's what I'll miss."

Season 8 of Mom premiered in early November. The Season 8 premiere addressed Faris' exit, with Janney's onscreen counterpart revealing Faris' character got "a full scholarship" to Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. New episodes of Mom air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.