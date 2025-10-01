‘Modern Family’ Star Reacts to Being Left Out of Reunion

Eric Stonestreet has some thoughts about missing the recent Modern Family mini-reunion.

The actor, who played Cam Tucker on the beloved ABC sitcom, shared his joking reaction to a gathering of some of his co-stars after seeing his on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitch Pritchett, pose with Julie Bowen, who played his on-screen sister Claire Dunphy, and Ed O’Neill, who played their father, Jay Pritchett.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Pritchetts Sept 27 2025,” Ferguson captioned a photo of the trio shared to Instagram on Monday.

Stonestreet took to the comments with a hilariously histrionic reaction to the photo as he pretended to panic over members of the cast who were also left out. “Where is Sofia [Vergara]? Where is Ty [Burrell]? Did he die again!?” the actor began. “Where is Ariel [Winter]? Sarah [Hyland]! Rico [Rodriguez]!? Nolan [Gould]!?! Aubrey [Anderson-Emmons]?!”

He then jokingly questioned, “Is there drama behind the scenes? Are you all fighting!? Do you hate each other now? Wait. Where am I!? Why am I not there!? Did I snub you!? Did you snub me!? There MUST be SOMETHING going on!”

Stonestreet seems to have been playing into the fan reaction to the Modern Family reunion in November 2023, which featured everyone but Burrell, who was only shown in a photo held up by the cast.

The photo somehow sparked rumors that Burrell had died, but in reality, the actor was unable to attend due to a scheduled surgery.

Burrell addressed the death rumors during an appearance on Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast in March, joking of the reunion, “Remember how I died? Do you remember when I died?”

“Everybody in the cast was telling me that, you know, apparently I passed,” Burrell recalled, adding that because of his surgery, “the only photos I had of me missing were me in the hospital from surgery.”

Just a few months later, Burrell, Bowen, Ferguson, O’Neill, Stonestreet, and Vergara reunited to present at the 2024 SAG Awards — a reunion Ferguson said was of great importance to both him and his co-stars.

“Honestly, on that night, we were all busy,” he said on The Tonight Show at the time. “We all canceled those very important things, and we figured out a way to come together because the last time we had a reunion, Ty Burrell wasn’t able to come, and so we posed with a photo of Ty… and then the internet thought he was dead.”