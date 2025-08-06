‘Modern Family’ Star Has ‘No Regrets’ About Leaving Los Angeles to Raise Daughters in Utah

More than five years after moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, Modern Family star Ty Burrell opens up about raising his two daughters away from Hollywood.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE, Burrell revealed he doesn’t have any second thoughts about the move.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s just been spectacular,” he explained. “We moved here right after [Modern Family] ended, and I don’t have any regrets. It’s been lovely and a great place to raise the kids.”

Although he wasn’t an outdoorsy person when he moved to the mountains, Burrell said things have somewhat changed.

“My parents weren’t really those kind of people. So, at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay,” he admitted. “Like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy, and now really truly love it.”

Burrell’s Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, recently opened up about moving from Los Angeles as well. She said the reason for the move was to escape the trauma of the Hollywood spotlight she experienced growing up.

“It was just everywhere,” she told PEOPLE about the negative in Los Angeles. “It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat s–t. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem.”

The actress said she could never catch a break while living in Los Angeles. “I understood what it was like to be hated,” she added. “No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.’”