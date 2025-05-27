‘Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet Talks Living With Type 2 Diabetes and How Cameron Tucker Still Lives in Him Today (Exclusive)

Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet is beloved for his portrayal of Cameron Tucker in the 11-season comedy Modern Family. He kept audiences laughing with his wit and charm, devotion as a father, and love for his family.

Aside from continuing to act in shows like Dexter, the actor is taking on a more personal project: partnering with Lilly as a paid spokesperson to share his experience using a medication, Mounjaro, for his type 2 diabetes (T2D). His mother, Jamey, is also part of the campaign.

Stonestreet spoke with PopCulture.com about his new partnership and why it’s important. He also dished on Modern Family moments and why he’s excited for fans to see him in a new role.

PopCulture.com: How did your partnership with Mounjauro come to be

Eric Stonestreet: As someone living with type 2 diabetes, I know firsthand how important it is to have a support system. That’s why my mom and I are partnering with Lilly to discuss our experience using Mounjaro. We want to show people that type 2 diabetes management doesn’t have to be a solo act and elevate the inspiring stories of real people living with type 2 diabetes to share stories of partnership and encourage those with type 2 diabetes to seek support, whether it be from family, friends or a treatment plan in partnership with a healthcare provider.

Why include your mom?

Diabetes runs in my family – I’ve witnessed both my mom and dad manage their type 2 diabetes. I was originally diagnosed with prediabetes and then was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2009. At first, I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of it. I thought I had to manage it alone, but over time, I realized that having the right care team and support system can help make a difference.

With my doctors’ help, I realized type 2 diabetes didn’t have to be a solo act—it’s more like a series of duets. Partnerships— me and my doctor, my support partner, my treatment plan —helped me stay on track and still enjoy life.

My mom, who is also living with type 2 diabetes, has been on this journey with me as my true diabetes duet partner. We keep each other accountable—whether it’s sharing advice, checking in or just making sure we both prioritize our health, including diet and exercise.

What’s it like working side by side with her?

Having someone by your side who understands what you’re going through can help make a difference. We have both made progress with Mounjaro and we have really supported and encouraged each other throughout this journey. We check in regularly to make sure we stay on track with our health goals. That’s why my mom and I are partnering with Lilly to encourage others to approach type 2 diabetes management like a duet. We’re encouraging others to share their own stories and empower them to find the support (e.g., family, friends or a treatment plan in partnership with a healthcare provider) they need.

How have you adjusted your lifestyle since living with Type 2 diabetes?

My focus is on keeping my A1C levels under control. Everyone’s journey with diabetes is unique and what matters most is finding the right approach and what works for you. Initially, managing my A1C was a challenge. However, in 2022, I discovered Mounjaro and began using it to help lower my A1C, along with diet and exercise. Alongside this, I improved my diet and incorporated regular exercise into my routine.

What other projects do you have coming up?

I recently finished shooting Dexter: Resurrection, which will premiere July 11th on Paramount+. I am developing a comedy currently titled Home Team with Amazon Prime Video and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. I am also currently pitching a one-hour drama to the streamers and networks.

You’re beloved for your role on Modern Family. What part of Cameron Tucker lives on in you today?

The free spirit of Cam – to try and make the most fun out of each moment/day.

Do you still stay in touch with the cast or crew?

Yes, mostly with Jesse, but all the cast and crew are in touch.

Are there any moments from fan interactions that reminded you of the show’s cultural impact?

Still to this day, I’m amazed and reminded how much Cam and Mitch’s relationship resonated with so many people/families, when I meet fans.

What are you most proud of?

That I accomplished my dream of getting to play a memorable character on a network tv show while meeting great people and cultivating long lasting friendships along the way. And that my work has hopefully given people smiles and laughs in good times and bad.

What is something recent in your life that made you pause and feel grateful?

I’m proud of my journey in managing my type 2 diabetes. Initially, I didn’t realize the magnitude of my diagnosis, and I worried that managing it meant I wouldn’t be able to live life on my terms. However, over time, my understanding shifted.

I am proud to be a part of the Duets for Type 2 Diabetes campaign – to help elevate the voices of people living with type 2 diabetes and to help more people feel supported in their journey. This campaign is all about bringing people together and celebrating the importance of support. I hope to encourage others to share their own stories and empower them to find the support they need.