'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Guest on Major CBS Show

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is heading to Elsbeth! The Modern Family alum will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the new CBS series, which is a spinoff of legal drama The Good Wife. Ferguson will play Skip Mason, the brilliant creator and producer of popular reality TV show Lavish Ladies. While in his pursuit of "good TV," Skip makes some bad decisions "that lead to resentment, blackmail, and murder."

Star Carrie Preston, who portrays the titular attorney, posted an Instagram reel revealing Ferguson's involvement in Elsbeth. She also shared a sweet photo of the two of them on Twitter, teasing the fun time they had shooting together. Just from the sounds of it, Ferguson's character is going to have a complicated time, but it's nothing Elsbeth Tascioni can't handle. As of now, it's unknown what episode Ferguson will guest star in, but it's likely to be early on in the series, meaning that it shouldn't be much longer until fans get all the details.

Premiering on Feb. 29, Elsbeth is the second spinoff of The Good Wife, following The Good Fight, which came to an end in 2022. The series sees Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni moving to the Big Apple, where she helps the NYPD solve cases with her unique methods. It's going to be exciting to bring The Good Wife franchise back into the mix and back on CBS after The Good Fight was on Paramount+. Hopefully, it sticks, but in the meantime, fans will now be able to not only look forward to the series but Jesse Tyler Ferguson's guest appearance.

This actually won't mark Ferguson's first venture in The Good Wife franchise. In 2021, he guest starred on The Good Fight's Season 5 episode, "And the Two Partners Had a Fight...," but as Garrison Vitar, who sues someone over copyright for a TikTok dance. Ferguson's appearance on Elsbeth seems to be in a much more violent issue, but it will still be just as entertaining as ever. While he will more than likely only appear in the one episode, there's always the possibility he could be brought back for a different case, at least depending on how this upcoming episode turns out.

The series premiere of Elsbeth airs on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 010 p.m. ET on CBS. Jesse Tyler Ferguson's episode will hopefully be premiering not long after, but be sure to tune in weekly to watch and find out.