'Modern Family': Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reunite

Modern Family stars spent some time together this holiday season. Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited to deck the halls this year with their respective husbands. Hyland and Ferguson starred on the long-running ABC family sitcom as the niece and uncle, Haley Dunphey and Mitchell Pritchett. In a series of photos, Hyland captioned the post: "These are a few of my favorite things (people)," alongside a heart and Santa Claus emoji. The two have remained close since the show ended, and Ferguson even played a major role in Hyland's August wedding to Wells Adam. Ferguson officiated the ceremony, and stepped in to do so at the last minute.

"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson told Entertainment Tonight. Burrell played Hyland's father, Phil, in the ABC sitcom. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there," he added, noting, "he had stuff going on." Despite not being present, Burrell coached Ferguson through the ordeal.

"I did call Ty, 'Like what are some of your bullet points that you were going to talk about, because I need to fast-track this,'" he added. "He hadn't written anything up, but he had some ideas, and I was like, 'Oh, this is all really good. This is a jumping-off place.' "I was honored to do it," Ferguson added, "Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

He shared his excitement on Instagram on the day, writing, "What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs," he wrote. "I also do Bar Mitzvahs." Other co-stars in attendance included Julie Bowen and Ariel Winter.