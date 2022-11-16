'Modern Family': Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Baby Boy's Arrival

Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared some incredibly exciting news on Tuesday. On Instagram, he announced that he welcomed his second child, a baby boy named Sullivan. Ferguson is also the father of a 2-year-old son named Beckett, whom he shares with his husband, Justin Mikita.

The Modern Family alum posted a photo of his son, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, on Instagram to announce the news. In the snap, the little one dons an "Empires" shirt in reference to the fictional baseball team in the Broadway show, Take Me Out, in which Ferguson stars. The actor explained that he's taking a little break from appearing in the show to spend time with his family. Although, the break won't be too long, as he stated that he'll be back for the Nov. 17 show.

Ferguson's slideshow also included a photo of him and his husband holding their newborn. They also posed for a snap with fertility specialist Dr. Shahin Ghadir, who helped them welcome their baby boy. As Ferguson noted in his caption, "A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four."

The Broadway star announced in June that he was expecting another child with Mikita. He wrote on Instagram, "@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we're expecting number 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling." Ferguson announced an important fundraiser at the same time. Elsewhere in his post, he explained that he and his family were partnering with MiliMili, a small business that has a custom collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, robes, and more. Ferguson said that 100% of the proceeds from this partnership would be going to Pronoun, which he and Mikita founded, a non-profit that raises funds for organizations that are fighting for LGBTQ equality.

Ferguson and Mikita have been together since 2010. After two years of dating, they became engaged in 2012. They wed the following year. They welcomed their first son, Beckett, in 2020. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that was conducted after Beckett's birth, Ferguson said that he was waiting on the green light from his partner to start a family. He said, "I've been wanting to become a dad for a long time, and I was sort of waiting for Justin's timeline. He's 10 years younger than me so I was like, 'You let me know when you're ready, but, like, I'm ready yesterday.'"