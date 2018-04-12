‘Modern Family’ Fans Welcome Mira Sorvino in ‘Loopy’ Role

Modern Family welcomed a very special guest star during Wednesday’s all new episode.

Actress Mira Sorvino made a special appearance on the long-running ABC comedy playing Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) loopy boss Nicole, who was looking for a product with the magical properties of peppers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to be in the peppers business people and I need ideas now,” Sorvino’s character said to her employees, snapping her fingers.

“I haven’t come up with a single product idea in weeks so I’m on thing ice at NERP,” Haley tells the camera.

Haley suggests Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) special salsa, which is supposedly made with magical peppers.

Gloria is hesitant at first to sell her salsa to NERP, but Haley tells her she could get good money for it.

“When Nicole wants something she just throws money at it,” Haley tells Gloria. “She bought her next-door neighbor’s house because she liked the mailbox.”

Gloria agrees to go to the meeting to hear Nicole out, but she won’t sell her secret salsa.

Fans were loving Mira Sorvino’s standout guest role on Modern Family.

30 SECONDS IN and I’m completely in love with @MiraSorvino in #ModernFamily. — AwardsDailyTV (@AwardsDailyTV) April 12, 2018

OMG! How much fun must it be to play Nicole! She kills me! 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆#ModernFamily #NERP #Familia — SickMuse (@SickMuse22) April 12, 2018

When the two ladies meet, Nicole makes an impression from the start.

“I love your accent, you know I was up for the role of El Chapo’s mistress,” Nicole says.

“Oh, I did not see that movie,” Gloria says.

“What movie?” Nicole asks before a long, awkward silence. The negotiations take a hilarious twist after Nicole gets a bad rash from the salsa.

The episode also saw Phil (Ty Burell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) competing in an obstacle course and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) went on a police ride-along.

Sorvino made headlines as one of the women who were victims of producer Harvey Weinstein, allegations that kickstarted the #MeToo Movement.

Sorvino responded to reports Weinstein has her and Ashley Judd blacklisted after Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson spoke out about the subject.

In a lengthier interview, Jackson said, “I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us – but in hindsight, I realise that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

He then added he suspected many in his position were “fed false information about both of these talented women.”

“[And] as a direct result, their names were removed from our casting list,” he said.

Jackson also called out both Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob, saying, “My experience, when Miramax controlled the Lord of the Rings (before New Line took over production of the film), was of Weinstein and his brother behaving like second-rate Mafia bullies. They weren’t the type of guys I wanted to work with – so I haven’t.”

Judd also responded to the news of being blacklisted by Weinstein, simply tweeting, “I remember this well.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.