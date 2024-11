‘Modern Family’ Fans Swoon for James Van Der Beek’s Guest Appearance

James Van Der Beek guest starred on Modern Family Wednesday night, and fans fell in love with the Dawson’s Creek alum all over again.

Van Der Beek appeared as Bo, the ex of Cameron’s (Eric Stonestreet) sister Pam (Dana Powell). He was a Southern character complete with a camouflage hat, so it was definitely a side that fans haven’t seen.

Bo was a morally bankrupt character, but his charm shined through. Van Der Beek admirers new and old loved him in the role and swooned.

“[James Van Der Beek] on Modern Family just made my whole night!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “[James Van Der Beek] makes one cute hick!”

The former teen star is the latest of several big guest stars on the show, including Billy Crystal, Chris Martin and Terry Bradshaw.

WHY AM I JUST REALIZING THIS IS @VanderJames ON #ModernFamily????? 🤨 — ᴅᴇʀᴇᴋ👣 (@sidequestmage) December 14, 2017