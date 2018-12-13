‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator Teases Possible 11th Season

Modern Family is currently airings its 10th season, and as one of the most popular shows on primetime television, it’s safe to assume audiences wouldn’t mind seeing the saga of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan continue.

The comedy is currently in the final season of its renewal, and co-creator and co-showrunner Steve Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter that there are currently conversations being had about moving the series forward.

“There’s definitely interest from the studio and network and we’re all trying to figure out if that’s what we want to do,” he said. “There’s a general desire from just about everybody involved to not say goodbye yet. There are a couple hurdles that have to be climbed. We’ll see if it all comes together.”

Levitan added that said hurdles involve keeping those who have worked on the series so far on board for another round.

“It’s the cast and making sure we have the right stories and can put together and bring back most of our writers that have been with us for so long,” he explained. “And that it still makes sense financially for everybody. Part of that consideration is us taking a hard look at if we have anything to say next year or will we start repeating ourselves. Hopefully there will be a few developments this year that give us new places to go should we decide to continue on.”

As for the Season 10 finale, Levitan shared that it “could be a series ender. That’s how we opted to do that.”

Co-creator Christopher Lloyd previously spoke about the possibility of another season during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, noting that he would love to continue its characters’ journeys.

“There’s goodwill on both sides to make it happen, but there’s also complicated matters that have to get worked through, and there’s a time constraint on it, because we can’t have it take too long,” he said. “I’m hoping that that doesn’t make the whole thing go away, but I think there’s a decent chance we’ll see it happen. I hope there is.”

“From our standpoint creatively we’ve gotten excited writing this season and changing the lives of the characters — some in a significant way — and it’s made us think, ‘Wow, there’s a lot to explore in the lives of these characters,’” Lloyd continued. “They’re in many ways such different characters than they were five or 10 years ago when we started and they’re just as interesting and just as funny. So our standpoint was, ‘Well, if we can do another season, we may as well. I’m hoping that we have some news on that [soon], and if it winds up that we tried and just couldn’t make it work, we will have a great final season for sure.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC