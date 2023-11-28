Ming-Na Wen Has Tough News for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Fans Hoping for 'Avengers: Secret Wars' Return

Ming-Na Wen is the latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star to address rumors of a potential reunion. After the Marvel ABC series ended in 2020 after a seven-season run, fans have been itching for more. Although the series broke away from the MCU in the later seasons, that doesn't seem to matter for dedicated viewers. After missing out on the show's 10th anniversary due to the strikes, Brett Dalton previously expressed interest in reuniting with his co-stars again. Now Wen is doing the same, but don't expect the agents to pop up in the upcoming Avengers flick.

Set to release in 2027 and during Phase Six, Avengers: Secret Wars will be the sixth Avengers film. It will be directly following Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which releases a year prior. While fans should expect some pretty big cameos, one they shouldn't get their hopes up about is seeing any Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. favorites. Wen, who portrayed The Cavalry/Agent Melinda May for all seven seasons of the action drama, told ComicBook that "the likelihood right now" is no in regards to a cameo.

Ming-Na Wen did previously share her thoughts on returning as Agent May and she wasn't against it. While it may not happen for Secret Wars, there is always the possibility it could happen on another movie or perhaps a Disney+ show. Much of the cast is still interested in returning. With the MCU constantly expanding and including many new stories that haven't been adapted, you never know what could happen.

Since Secret Wars is still a few years away, there's always the possibility that those rumors could turn into reality. For now, it doesn't seem like fans will be seeing the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. any time soon. Since the franchise is starting to explore the multiverse now, it would make for a good excuse to bring back S.H.I.E.L.D. Hopefully the characters will come back in some way, shape, or form in the MCU, but as of now, it seems the only way to watch them would be on Disney+.

On top of both Ming-Na Wen and Brett Dalton wanting to return, Gabriel Luna also previously expressed interest in returning as Ghost Rider/Robbie Reyes. He was supposed to get his own show on Hulu, which was unfortunately axed before it ever happened. If Daredevil can be reborn, who says the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. can't be as well?