Ming-Na Wen Wants to Bring Her 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Character Back

It's been nearly three years since Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had its last mission, and it seems like every once in a while, rumors float around about a possible return of a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, be it Daisy, Coulson, or even Melinda May. In an interview with ComicBook, the Cavalry herself, Ming-Na Wen, admits that she hopes the agent will come back in some way, as she has missed playing her.

"I really can't tell what's going to happen, but I do know that having played her for seven years, 22 episodes every year, I miss being her," Wen shared. "As an actor, we give birth to these characters, and they become a part of us; they're in our DNA, and I do miss her being, so I hope one day that I get to bring Agent May back."

Ming-Na Wen portrayed tough-as-nails agent Melinda May for the ABC/Marvel series' entire seven-season run. While she was a bit of a serious character in the beginning, she slowly started to open up while still being pretty tough. She was soon one-half of the fan-favorite ship "Philinda," alongside Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson. Now three years after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended, fans still seem to be pretty into the series, especially following a resurgence on Disney+.

Even though the Disney Legend has quite an extensive discography, portraying an agent for Marvel for close to 10 years is a pretty incredible role. The series was initially tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with subtle references here and there, as well as Captain America: The Winter Soldier heavily impacting the action series moving forward due to the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D. By the time Season 5 rolled around, the show slowly started to break away from the MCU, and following a small reference to Avengers: Infinity War, AOS completely broke off, not including The Snap or the aftermath of it, but it proved to still stand well on its own.

Whether or not we'll ever see the return of Melinda May is up in the air, but it's always possible, especially since Ming-Na Wen is definitely interested. It's possible she could always show up in a series on Disney+ or, better yet, a movie. This would also open the door to potential returns of other Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters. It may only be a few years since the final mission, but it's never too early to hope for a return that will hopefully be sometime in the near future.